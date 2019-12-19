Wildwood
Coach: Teresa Cunniff
Last season’s record: 21-9
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Leah Benichou, 5-2, Jr., G; Gabby Keoughan, 5-4, Sr., G; Jenna Hans, 5-9, Jr., F; Imene Fathi, 5-2, So., G; Ava Troinao, 5-6, So., F; Emily Little, 6-0, So., F; Laila Rios, 5-7, Jr., F.
Outlook: Wildwood must replace standout guard Maddie McCracken, but the Warriors feature a talented sophomore class. Fathi averaged 10 points, 4 points and 3 assists last season. Hans sank 36 3-pointers last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.