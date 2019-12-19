030519_spt_wwgbb 6

Wildwood's Imene Fathi, right, drives by Haddon Twp.'s Lindsey Getzinger during Monday's state playoff game on March 4, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Wildwood

Coach: Teresa Cunniff

Last season’s record: 21-9

2019-20 prediction: Contender

Key players: Leah Benichou, 5-2, Jr., G; Gabby Keoughan, 5-4, Sr., G; Jenna Hans, 5-9, Jr., F; Imene Fathi, 5-2, So., G; Ava Troinao, 5-6, So., F; Emily Little, 6-0, So., F; Laila Rios, 5-7, Jr., F.

Outlook: Wildwood must replace standout guard Maddie McCracken, but the Warriors feature a talented sophomore class. Fathi averaged 10 points, 4 points and 3 assists last season. Hans sank 36 3-pointers last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments