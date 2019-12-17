030619_spt_wildwood 9

Wildwood's Karl Brown goes up for two points against Clayton during Tuesday's South Jersey Group 1 sectional title game on March 5, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Wildwood

Coach: Scott McCracken

Last season’s record: 13-17

2019-20 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Karl Brown, 6-2, Sr., F; Max McGrath, 6-2, Sr., F; Seamus Fynes, 6-1, Jr., G; Ethan Burke, 6-0, Jr., F; Diante Miles, 6-1, Jr., G; Omarian McNeal, 6-5, Jr., F; Greg Mitchell, 6-1, Jr., F.

Outlook: Wildwood reach last season’s South Jersey Group I final as a No. 14 seed. The Warriors are young with Brown and McGrath the only seniors. Juniors Burke, Miles, McNeal, Fynes and Mitchell should contribute.

