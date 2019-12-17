Wildwood
Coach: Scott McCracken
Last season’s record: 13-17
2019-20 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Karl Brown, 6-2, Sr., F; Max McGrath, 6-2, Sr., F; Seamus Fynes, 6-1, Jr., G; Ethan Burke, 6-0, Jr., F; Diante Miles, 6-1, Jr., G; Omarian McNeal, 6-5, Jr., F; Greg Mitchell, 6-1, Jr., F.
Outlook: Wildwood reach last season’s South Jersey Group I final as a No. 14 seed. The Warriors are young with Brown and McGrath the only seniors. Juniors Burke, Miles, McNeal, Fynes and Mitchell should contribute.
