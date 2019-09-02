Coach: Steve DeHorsey (90-237-9)

2018 record: 13-6

Group: S.J. Group I

What to watch: The Warriors finished with the best record in program history last season, and hosted their first-ever playoff game. Despite losing some key players to graduation, the team still aims to repeat last year’s success. The Warriors return Erubey Sanchez, Corlen Vallese, Jaxon Tomlin and Mateo Perez.

“Our goals for the season are to be above .500 and continue to build on the success we have had the last few years,” DeHorsey said. “We have some young, exciting players that will need to learn on the fly.”

Tags

Load comments