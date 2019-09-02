Coach: Steve DeHorsey (90-237-9)
2018 record: 13-6
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Warriors finished with the best record in program history last season, and hosted their first-ever playoff game. Despite losing some key players to graduation, the team still aims to repeat last year’s success. The Warriors return Erubey Sanchez, Corlen Vallese, Jaxon Tomlin and Mateo Perez.
“Our goals for the season are to be above .500 and continue to build on the success we have had the last few years,” DeHorsey said. “We have some young, exciting players that will need to learn on the fly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.