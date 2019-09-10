A Solemn Remembrance Ceremony hosted by the Wildwood Business improvement District and the City of Wildwood Fire Department is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Byrne Plaza, 400 Pacific Avenue. The fire department will ring the bells for the 2,977 people who were killed on 9/11//01, and the Honor Guard will present the colors.
