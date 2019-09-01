Coach: Atta Serra (second season)
2018 record: 3-13
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Warriors return their leading scorer in junior Jenna Hans and senior defender Luz Ferrer, and both expected to grow into even larger roles this season. Wildwood also features sophomores Imen Fathi, a multi-position athlete, and Kara McLaughlin, who will lead the defense with Hans.
“(I’m) hoping to have some of the same girls from last year to keep building a good core for future seasons,” Serra said. “Each year is different for us because of the small district we have, and it is very transient. We lost one of the main pieces in our defense to graduation, so we are hoping that someone steps up and takes over her place.”
