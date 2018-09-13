The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement & Development Authority (GWTIDA) have announced the following changes to this weekend's scheduling due to the impending stormy forecast.
Taking place as scheduled is the New Jersey State Fireman’s Convention, held Friday, Sept. 14 through Saturday, Sept. 15. For more information, call 856-433-0386 or go to NJSFA.com.
Event promoters for the MX Bike & ATV Beach Races – planned for Friday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 16 – have announced the the event has been postponed and will be rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 14. For more information, call 856-765-3799 or go to NJMPFOD.com.
The Sept. 14 through 16 Morey’s Piers Fall Beach Jam has been cancelled. For more information, call 609-522-3900, ext. 1195 or go to MoreysPiers.com.
The Sept. 14 through 16 "Boots at the Beach" Country Music Festival has been cancelled. For more information, call 609-770-8839 or go to BootsAtTheBeach.com.