052220_nws_llifeguard

On May 20th, at the Wildwood Beach Patrol Headquarters, Commissioner Steve Mikulski and Chief Steven Stocks talk about the upcoming summer season and the impact on beach safety that the pandemic has had. Lifeguard Branden Joyce puts the finishing touches on the patrol's lifeguard stands, readying them for the summer season.

The Wildwoods beaches are guarded by expert Lifeguards from Memorial Day through Labor Day, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Handicap access is available by contacting the beach patrol for the corresponding area.

North Wildwood: 609.522.7500

Transport via surf chairs at First Aid Station at 15th Avenue

Wildwood: 609.522.8258

Contact lifeguard headquarters at Lincoln Avenue and beach

Wildwood Crest: 609.522.3825

Contact lifeguard headquarters at Rambler Road and beach

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments