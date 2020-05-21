The Wildwoods beaches are guarded by expert Lifeguards from Memorial Day through Labor Day, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Handicap access is available by contacting the beach patrol for the corresponding area.
North Wildwood: 609.522.7500
Transport via surf chairs at First Aid Station at 15th Avenue
Wildwood: 609.522.8258
Contact lifeguard headquarters at Lincoln Avenue and beach
Wildwood Crest: 609.522.3825
Contact lifeguard headquarters at Rambler Road and beach
