Murphy tours Wildwood Boardwalk

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy arrives to tour a section of the storm damaged Boardwalk, in Wildwood, Tuesday, April 22, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The Wildwoods Boardwalk will reopened May 8, for walking, running, biking and more, according to a post on the Facebook page of North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

North Wildwood and Wildwood have laid out the following time frames:

The beaches, parks and playgrounds will reopen Friday.

People are permitted in public places under the following conditions:

“Walking, running, operating a wheelchair or engaging in outdoor activities with immediate family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partners while following best social distancing practices with other individuals, including staying six feet apart," according to the Facebook post.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments