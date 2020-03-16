St. Augustine Prep vs Egg Harbor Township Boys Swimming

St. Augustine Prep's Will Carpenter in the 50 free against Egg Harbor Township. Jan. 7, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

The returning first-team Press All-Star was ninth in the MOC 50 freestyle. Won the 50 free in Division A at the Coaches Meet with a Division A event-record 21.64 and won the race in meters at the Forde CAL Meet (24.23). Took the 50 in 21.29 against CBA. Will play lacrosse for Lehigh University.

