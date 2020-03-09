Will Cunningham and Caren Fitzpatrick

Congressional candidate Will Cunningham, left, of Vineland, talks to Atlantic County Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick at the Atlantic County Democratic Convention on Sunday at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway. Cufnningham was the third highest vote getter of 2nd district congressional candidates at the evdnt, garnering 21 votes to Brigid Harrison's 73 and Amy Kennedy's 157. Fitzpatrick was nominated for reelection by acclimation, having no Democratic rivals for the June 2 primary.

Congressional candidate Will Cunningham, left, of Vineland,  was up against four candidates from Atlantic County, including Robert Turkavage, of Brigantine, who got 2 votes; Ashley Bennett, of Egg Harbor Township, who got 10 votes after announcing she was suspending her campaign; Brigid Harrison, of Longport, who got 73 votes; and Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, the big winner for the right to represent the party as the official candidate in the June 2 primary with 157 votes Cunningham was the third highest vote getter of 2nd district congressional candidates at the Atlantic County Democratic Convention on Sunday, garnering 21 votes.

