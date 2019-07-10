This is tricky. If the Phillies don't close the gap between themselves and the Braves between Friday and July 31 expect the Phillies to make same minor moves to try and win one of two wild-card spots.
If Philadelphia doesn't have a realistic chance of winning the division, it does make a sense to make a big trade for a postseason run that could last just one wild-card game.
Also, how many moves can the Phillies make? It's just not practical to expect them to replace 60 percent of their starting rotation through trades?
"I don't think we should be focused on the reinforcements coming from the outside," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said last month. "If this group of 25 guys plays well, we will be a playoff team. If this group of 25 guys does not play well, we will not. We will do everything we can to add to this team where it makes sense to fill in the gaps, but we're not going to radically alter the core of this team in July."