The takeover legislation passed in 2016 gives the state broad authorities over the city, but rejecting a successful referendum to change the form of government is not one of them.

The state Department of Community Affairs, the agency with direct oversight of Atlantic City, will not have the authority to disregard the results of the March 31 special election under the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act.

Since the onset of the petition effort in June to change the city’s form of government, officials with the DCA have stated their belief that MSRA gave the state agency advisory authority over initiative and referendum efforts. And, according to the text of the bill, it does.

