Will the sun shine during Bayfest?
Bayfest keeps locals local Somers Point's annual Bayfest is a sign summer is around the corner for businesses and locals alike. Will the sun shine? Read Meteorologist Joe Martucci's full forecast on the Weather page. City officials are working to make Bay Avenue more of a family-friendly destination. Check out a gallery of photos from Bay Avenue's past to bring back memories.
Atlantic City adds officers. Eighteen part-time Special Law Enforcement Officers, were elevated to the position of full-time officers during a ceremony Friday at City Hall.
Eagles address offensive line. The Philadelphia Eagles drafted left tackle Jason Peters' eventual replacement in the first round of Thursday's NFL draft. They moved up from 25th to 22nd in the first round via a trade with the Baltimore Ravens and used that pick to take Washington State University tackle Andre Dillard.
Local businesses wait for state on marijuana. Business owners who had hoped last year to be one of the few authorized for growing, selling and delivering medicinal cannabis, are biding their time to see whether the state will announce another round of licenses for facilities or legalize recreational cannabis.
Football is coming to Boardwalk Hall. The Atlantic City Blackjacks Arena Football League team will open its season Saturday in Philadelphia and play its first-ever home game May 4 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.