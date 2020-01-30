It is not expected. 

A.C. Tide Gauge

As of Thursday afternoon, the forecasted tide will keep Atlantic City out of flood stage. All of South Jersey should experience the same and I agree with the forecast.

There will be the onshore, northeast wind. However, it will be light and not overwhelm the waxing moon. Waxing and waning moons bring astronomically lower tides. Overall, good news for shore residents. 

