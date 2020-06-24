Northfield FBI office

William Hickman, 42, of Northfield Charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, individual acts of health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, individual acts of money laundering

William Hickman, of Northfield, a pharmaceutical sales representative, was one of the alleged local ringleaders, who recruited a network of people to submit fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions.

He pleaded guilty June 16 to conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering charges. As part of his plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hickman faces up to 30 years in prison without parole. He also agrees to a full restitution of at least $53 million, as well as forfeiture of property, including $26 million. Hickman also agreed to forfeit specific property obtained with criminal proceeds, including five investment accounts and four real estate parcels.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 6.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments