William Hickman, of Northfield, a pharmaceutical sales representative, was one of the alleged local ringleaders, who recruited a network of people to submit fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions.
He pleaded guilty June 16 to conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering charges. As part of his plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hickman faces up to 30 years in prison without parole. He also agrees to a full restitution of at least $53 million, as well as forfeiture of property, including $26 million. Hickman also agreed to forfeit specific property obtained with criminal proceeds, including five investment accounts and four real estate parcels.
Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.