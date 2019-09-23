Hamilton Twp.

Township Committee

Dr. William P. Beyers

Political party: Democrat

Age: 72

Hometown: Hamilton Township

Current job: Founder and owner of Barbarito and Beyers Preschools

Education: BA in Education, MA in Counseling Psychology, Ed.D. in Early & Middle Childhood Ed., Post Graduate Continuing Ed. from Harvard

Political message: We Pledge: Community Policing, Continue to support Fire Companies, Continue to Review Municipal Roads, Support Rehabilitation & Redevelopment Plan, Continued support for ALL Children's Sports Programs, and Appoint Qualified Board Members, Planning, Zoning, etc.

Tags

Load comments