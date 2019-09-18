Williamstown (2-0) at Millville (2-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Williamstown is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Braves have outscored their two opponents 68-7. Defensive lineman Aaron Lewis is a Michigan recruit. Millville played as many as 10 sophomores on offense and eight on defense in last week's 43-6 loss to St. Joe.

