Abbey Fenton led Ocean City with 13. The Red Raiders dropped to 17-7.

Ocean City 12 15 12 12 – 51

Williamstown 11 12 20 12 – 55

OC – Fenton 13, Jackson 8, Carey 8, Brestle 6, Mirsky 4, Finnegan 10, Lappin 2

WT – Appenzeller 1, Daley 18, Dougherty 3, Jeffreys 17, Miskar 12, Green 1, Eberly 3

