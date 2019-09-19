For Williamstown, Dougie Brown had touchdown passes of 79 and 32 yards to Mekhi Gamble. Brody Colbert had a 21-yard rushing touchdown, and 62-yard punt return for touchdown.
Millville fell to 0-3.
Williamstown 7 16 14 0—37
Millville 0 0 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
W — Forman 1 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
W — Amico 22 field goal
W — Brown 79 pass Gamble (conversion fail)
W — Colbert 21 run (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
W — Brown 32 pass Gamble (kick good)
W — Colbert 62 punt return (kick good)
Records— W 3-0, M 0-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.