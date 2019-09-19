For Williamstown, Dougie Brown had touchdown passes of 79 and 32 yards to Mekhi Gamble. Brody Colbert had a 21-yard rushing touchdown, and 62-yard punt return for touchdown.

Millville fell to 0-3.

Williamstown 7 16 14 0—37

Millville 0 0 0 0—0

FIRST QUARTER

W — Forman 1 run (kick good)

SECOND QUARTER

W — Amico 22 field goal

W — Brown 79 pass Gamble (conversion fail)

W — Colbert 21 run (kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

W — Brown 32 pass Gamble (kick good)

W — Colbert 62 punt return (kick good)

Records— W 3-0, M 0-3.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

