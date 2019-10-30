The St. Augustine Prep and Williamstown high school football teams will meet Friday in a game that will go a long way toward determining who is the No. 1 team in South Jersey.
St. Augustine (5-3) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Williamstown (790) is ranked No. 1 and will clinch the West Jersey Football League American Division with a win. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at St. Augustine.
St. Augustine has won four straight. Sophomore running back Kanye Udoh is averaging 7.2 yards per carry. Junior wide receiver Carnell Davis is averaging 21.2 yards per catch. Junior linebacker Angelo Vokolos has made 45 tackles, seven for losses.
Defensive end and Michigan recruit Aaron Lewis leads a Williamstown defense that has shutout five opponents and allowed 35 points all the season.
The Williamstown/St. Augustine matchup is one of several meaningful games this weekend. The playoff fields will be finalized after Saturday’s games. The postseason begins next week.
