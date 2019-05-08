Joe Murray and Matt Copella combined for a no-hitter for Williamstown (10-6-1). Timmy Chew was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
For Wildwood (3-9), Ernie Troiano tossed a shut out inning in relief.
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
