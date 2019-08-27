Willingboro at Cedar Creek
3 p.m. Friday
Cedar Creek won this West Jersey Football League Constitution Division game 20-14 in overtime last season.
Willingboro (7-5 last season) won the Central Jersey Group I title and lost to Penns Grove 35-26 in the Group I Supersectional game at MetLife Stadium. Junior quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis threw for 1,242 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Junior linebacker Demie Sumo made 101 tackles last season, 14 for losses. Senior wide receiver Chris Long is headed to Temple. Cedar Creek comes off a 4-5 season. Cedar Creek senior running back/wide receiver/defensive back Malachi Melton has verbally committed to attend Purdue on a scholarship. Senior quarterback Louie Barrios is a three-year starter at quarterback. Manny Reid is standout wide receiver.