Cedar Creek vs Willingboro

Cedar Creek's against Willingboro's at Cedar Creek High School the opening weekend of the high school football season Friday Aug 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

11. Willingboro (UR): Beat Camden 24-12

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments