Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley (6) confronts Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, right, after Embiid fouled center Jarrett Allen during the second half of Game 4 on Saturday. Jimmy Butler, background, is seen going after Dudley.
It sound simple and logical. Philadelphia doesn’t have home-court advantage, so it must win at least once on the road to win thee series. But the Sixers have lost 13 straight in Toronto. Their last win on the road against the Raptors came on Nov. 10, 2012.
“I understand why the history of our lack of success is a real topic,” Brown said. “But I’d remind everybody that we’ve never played the with the team we have (now).”