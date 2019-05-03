Need to know: He put up a 99 Beyer in a sprint race in January but has been decidedly slower in his only two tries beyond a mile — finishing third in the Tampa Bay Derby and second in the Blue Grass Stakes. He had to swing way wide while coming from behind in both of those races and hit a wall of horses in the Blue Grass. His two grandsires are Derby winners Sunday Silence and Smarty Jones. His original jockey, Derby rookie Julian Pimentel, is back on board after Irad Ortiz jumped to Improbable.
A good bet? He’ll probably be picking off horses at the end, but there appear to be longer shots with similar chances.