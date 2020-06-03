1:03 p.m. - Marc Franz Jr., of Forked River, had downed trees and wires near his home. Ocean County saw the strongest winds during the afternoon.
1:05 p.m. - In the Ocean Acres section of Stafford Township, a tree fell on the Garden State Parkway southbound lane near Exit 63.
1:10 p.m. - In Little Egg Harbor Township, several trees were down.
1:17 p.m. - In Absecon,, a tree feel on Route 9 south at Ohio Avenue.
1:20 p.m. - A tree feel in the Sweetwater section of Mullica Township.
1:30 p.m. - In Galloway, a tree was downed on Wrangleboro Road.
1:30 p.m. - In Egg Harbor City, multiple trees were reported down.
1:30 p.m. - In Brigantine, multiple trees were reported down.
To find the latest on the power outages, visit Atlantic City Electric's outage map here.
