Winds will fluctuate between east-northeast and east-southeast Monday and Friday. Wind damage will not be likely. Though what it lacks in intensity will be made up in the persistent duration of the winds. You'll want to secure lawn chairs or any loose objects.

At the shore, sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph starting Monday night and ending Wednesday night. Gusts up to 40 mph will be likely at times. Usually, 45 mph is when you begin to see power outages and downed tree limbs.

On the mainland, expect it to be breezy. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. For a state used to high wind events by now, this should be a breeze. 

