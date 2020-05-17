Winds will fluctuate between east-northeast and east-southeast Monday and Friday. Wind damage will not be likely. Though what it lacks in intensity will be made up in the persistent duration of the winds. You'll want to secure lawn chairs or any loose objects.
At the shore, sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph starting Monday night and ending Wednesday night. Gusts up to 40 mph will be likely at times. Usually, 45 mph is when you begin to see power outages and downed tree limbs.
On the mainland, expect it to be breezy. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. For a state used to high wind events by now, this should be a breeze.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.