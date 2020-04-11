The wind gusts outside the thunderstorms were generally 45-50 mph, with a few exceptions. Atlantic City International Airport reached 59 mph, and Upper Deerfield Township did as well. In the thunderstorms, a 71 mph gust was recorded off Barnegat Light. At one point, a quarter of Hammonton's Atlantic City Electric customers were without power.
The reason for this has to do with screaming winds just a few thousand feet above our heads. At the 925 millibar level, about 2,500 feet above the surface, winds will be 70-80 mph for much of the day. Models have been consistent with this.
The saving grace will be that there's an inversion, or an increase of temperatures with height up to this level. That will act as a wall to fully mix these down. Sunshine will break it down, as well as a heavy rain shower.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.