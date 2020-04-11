Winds knock over tree in Hamilton Township

High winds knocked down this tree on Baker Avenue in Mays Landing, and electric lines started arcing. But first responders got there quickly and prevented a fire, said resident Mary McDermott.

 Photo by MARY MCDERMOTT

The wind gusts outside the thunderstorms were generally 45-50 mph, with a few exceptions. Atlantic City International Airport reached 59 mph, and Upper Deerfield Township did as well. In the thunderstorms, a 71 mph gust was recorded off Barnegat Light. At one point, a quarter of Hammonton's Atlantic City Electric customers were without power. 

The reason for this has to do with screaming winds just a few thousand feet above our heads. At the 925 millibar level, about 2,500 feet above the surface, winds will be 70-80 mph for much of the day. Models have been consistent with this. 

GFS Winds

Winds at the 925 millibar level at from 2 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to an American forecasting model (GFS). All computer models since Thursday evening have been consistent with a very strong jet of air very close to the surface. While not all of this will mix down, winds near that can be possible. 

The saving grace will be that there's an inversion, or an increase of temperatures with height up to this level. That will act as a wall to fully mix these down. Sunshine will break it down, as well as a heavy rain shower.

