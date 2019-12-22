Water spouts, which do not count as tornadoes, spawned up across South Jersey. One in particular was on May 28 which was captured by the Bonanza II fishing charter near Fortescue. A tornado warning was on the storm in Cumberland County, but the only confirmed report of rotation was offshore. 

Waterspout spotted just south of Fortescue

Mike Rothman, Downe Township Dive Team member and captain of the fishing vessel Bonanza ll, photographed a waterspout just south of Fortescue near Fishing Creek while heading back to port from a fishing trip last month.

