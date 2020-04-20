You'll still want to take in any loose objects, or they might blow over. Winds ahead of the cold front Tuesday will be gusting up to 35 mph out of the southwest.

Wind Gusts Tuesday into Wednesday

Wind gusts from Tuesday at 8 p.m. to Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Once the front passes Tuesday evening, a stiff northwesterly wind will blow. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph will be common Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. During the day Wednesday, gusts in the 30s will be common. 

Tags

Load comments