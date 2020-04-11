In short, yes.
The wind gusts outside the thunderstorms were generally 45-50 mph, with a few exceptions. Atlantic City International Airport reached 59 mph, and Upper Deerfield did as well. In the thunderstorms, a 71 mph gust was recorded off Barnegat Light. At one point, a quarter of Hammonton's Atlantic City Electric customers were without power.
The reason for this has to do with screaming winds just a few thousand feet above our heads. At the 925 millibar level, about 2,500 feet above the surface, winds will be 70-80 mph for much of the day. Models have been consistent with this. Breaks of sunshine after 9 a.m. would be able to mix those winds down to the surface.
