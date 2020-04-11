Winds knock over tree in Hamilton Township

High winds knocked down this tree on Baker Avenue in Mays Landing, and electric lines started arcing. But first responders got there quickly and prevented a fire, said resident Mary McDermott.

 Photo by MARY MCDERMOTT

In short, yes. 

The wind gusts outside the thunderstorms were generally 45-50 mph, with a few exceptions. Atlantic City International Airport reached 59 mph, and Upper Deerfield did as well. In the thunderstorms, a 71 mph gust was recorded off Barnegat Light. At one point, a quarter of Hammonton's Atlantic City Electric customers were without power. 

The reason for this has to do with screaming winds just a few thousand feet above our heads. At the 925 millibar level, about 2,500 feet above the surface, winds will be 70-80 mph for much of the day. Models have been consistent with this. Breaks of sunshine after 9 a.m. would be able to mix those winds down to the surface. 

GFS Winds

Winds at the 925 millibar level at from 2 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to an American forecasting model (GFS). All computer models since Thursday evening have been consistent with a very strong jet of air very close to the surface. While not all of this will mix down, winds near that can be possible. 

