The Garden State Wine Growers Association will hold their annual Wine & Chocolate Trail Weekends Feb. 8 and 9, and Feb. 15 and 16.
The Valentine’s Day weekend events include wine and chocolate tastings at multiple locations, including some right here in South Jersey.
From noon to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, experience New Jersey wines paired with chocolates provided by local chocolatiers, live music and more.
Some participating wineries are also offering Valentine’s Day dinners, so be sure to check before visiting to make a reservation.
Just some of the area’s participating wineries include Tomasello Winery, White Horse Winery, Bellview Winery, Hawk Haven Vineyard, Natali Vineyards and Willow Creek Winery, among others. For a complete schedule of what each winery has to offer, check out NewJerseyWines.com.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
