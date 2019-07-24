Get to Natali Vineyard at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for a five-course tapas menu prepared by Chef Mark Kalla, complete with a choice of two wines with each serving. The menu includes grilled sausage with provolone, broccoli rabe, peppers and onions; wedge salad; seafood strudel with Newberg sauce in philo dough; Veal Oscar; and lemon parfait. And wine. We said that, right? Found at 221 N. Delsea Drive in Cape May Court House. Go to NataliVineyards.com.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

