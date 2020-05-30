Stand-up paddleboarders Emma Engle, of Toms River, and Pol Miranda, of Brigantine, were the winners of the first race of this year's SUP AC Race Series on Saturday in Atlantic City.
Engle was overall winner of the 6-mile race and the women's champion in 1 hour, 7 minutes, 15 seconds. Miranda was second overall and the men's champion in 1:08.22.
Race director Tom Forkin said in a news release that the event was the first race of its kind on the East Coast this season.
Jenn Perata, of Philadelphia, was third overall in 1:11.15 and second in the women's division. Mike Marorto, of Atlantic City, placed fourth overall and was second for the men.
The event had a prone paddleboard division, and Anthony Calasurdo, of Monmouth County, was the winner in 1:06.50. Dan Betz, of Ocean County, took second in 1:07.30.
Dr. Larry Goldstein, of New York City, was the winner of the Grand Masters.
"Dr. Goldstein has been treating COVID-19 patients in New York for the past several months, and his being here today was very special," said Forkin in the news release.
The debut of the OC1 Division saw the husband-and-wife team of Dave and Colleen Kunz go 1-2 overall and win the men's and women's divisions in 59:00 and 1:02.15, respectively.
The next race in the SUP AC Race Series is June 27. To register, go to paddleguru.com. For more information, call 609-515-4969.
