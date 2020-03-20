Winter Favre

Winter Favre 2019-20 Wildwood H.S. girls basketball team

Winter Favre

Wildwood

5-7 Sr. F

Favre averaged 9.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments