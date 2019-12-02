After the coastal flooding passes Monday afternoon, attention will turn toward periods of light to moderate snow expected into Monday night.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Ocean County through 4 a.m.
Areas of fog and drizzle will be present throughout much of the daytime hours in the South Jersey on a very raw day. However, snow will be liklely at times within the period of rain in Ocean County through the early afternoon. Temperatures only peak in the upper 30s.
However, an area of snow will pivot in from the northern half of the state and Pennsylvania between 6 to 9 p.m. This will then continue through the evening, pulling out between 1 to 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Snowfall accumulations will be between a scattered coating to 2 inches. The highest totals will be in mainland Ocean County. Meanwhile western Cumberland county and lower Cape May County will just see a few flakes fall. Accumulations will mainly be on colder and grassy surfaces.
