Coach Dennis Thomas of the Millville High School football team isn’t shy when it comes to stating the Thunderbolts’ goals.
Millville returns just one starter on offense and three on defense from last season’s team, which finished 6-5 and reached the South Jersey Group IV semifinals.
“We need to win championships,” Thomas said. “We don’t invest hundreds of hours, studying and getting better to win two games. We need to win championships. That’s the goal. If we don’t, fine. But we’d better be competitive.”
Despite its lack of experience, no opponent should underestimate the Thunderbolts.
Junior wide receiver and linebacker Solomon DeShields has committed to the University of Pittsburgh.
He caught 34 passes for 342 yards and five touchdowns last season.
“On defense, he’ll be a guy where not many people run toward his side,” Thomas said. “I expect him to have a huge year on the defensive side, offense as well, but I think he’ll have a better year defensively.”
Defensive end and tight end Shamore Collins has committed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.
“He’s taken a really good leadership role,” Thomas said of Collins.
Senior wide receiver and defensive back Maurice Smith is a potential Division I college player, according to Thomas.
Millville is young but talented at the skill positions.
Sophomore Nate Robinson takes over at quarterback.
“He has the ability to break every quarterback record at Millville,” Thomas said. “The kids love him. He knows the offense. It’s not just his arm strength, it’s his quarterback IQ. He just knows what to do.”
Sophomore LaQuint Allen steps in at running back. Allen’s cousin is former Millville and Temple standout running back Ryquell Armstead, who’s now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“He’s special,” Thomas said of Allen.
Millville won’t be able to ease into the season. The Thunderbolts started 0-3 last season, losing to St. Peter’s Prep, St. Joseph and Williamstown.
Millville faces the same three teams — who were a combined 29-7 last season — to start this year.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Thomas said. “We have to really hone in on developing the younger guys and getting these guys ready to play.”
