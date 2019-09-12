The high school football season begins in earnest this weekend.
Just about every team in the state will be in action.
There is also an emphasis on division games this weekend.
What follows is a preview of this weekend's contests.:
West Jersey Football League
Continental Division
Atlantic City (1-0) at Vineland (0-1)
6 p.m. Friday (96.1 FM)
Vineland is ranked No.10 in The Press Elite 11. The Fighting Clan struggled on offense in a 28-7 loss to Williamstown last Friday. Senior quarterback Ryan Shelton threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Toney for Vineland's only score. Atlantic City ended a 10-game losing streak with a 21-13 win over Egg Harbor Township. Vineland has won three straight from Atlantic City.
St. Joseph (1-0) at Millville (0-1)
6 p.m. Friday
St. Joe is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Junior defensive back and quarterback Jayden Shertel threw two touchdown passes and made 14 tackles in the Wildcats' season-opening 34-20 win over Highland Regional. Millville opened with a 48-0 loss to St. Peter's Prep.
Constitution Division
Camden (1-0) at Cedar Creek (2-0)
Noon Saturday
Cedar Creek quarterback Louie Barrios has thrown for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Jojo Bermudez has caught eight passes for 142 yards. Camden is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 and opened with a 24-0 win over Winslow Township. Darian Chestnut returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave, who has comitted to Miami, made nine tackles and forced a fumble.
Independence Division
Egg Harbor Township (0-1) at Ocean City (1-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Jack Schiavo and Drew Carpenter each made six tackles in EHT's 21-13 loss to Atlantic City. Joe Repetti completed 6 of 8 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns as Ocean City beat Lower Cape May 35-0.
Bridgeton (0-0) at Oakcrest (0-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Oakcrest quarterback Angel Casanova ran for a touchdown and threw for a score as the Falcons opened the season with a 51-12 loss to Hammonton. Bridgeton finished 1-8 last year. The Bulldogs are young. Sophomore receiver and safety Jymere Melendez and sophomore running back and safety Jermaine Bell are players to watch.
Royal Divison
Eastern (0-0) at Holy Spirit (0-1)
6 p.m. Friday (97.3 FM)
Holy Spirit is ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11. The Spartans were off last week after losing their opener to Mount St. Joseph of Maryland 56-27 on Aug. 30. Spirit sophmore quarterback Trevor Cohen threw for 191 yards in the loss. Eastern finished 6-3 last season. Spirit beat Eastern 30-22 last year.
American Division
St. Augustine Prep (0-1) at Lenape (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday
St. Augustine is ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. The Hermits lost their opener to State College, Pa. 20-17 on Aug. 30. Senior running back Isaiah Raikes and sophomore quarterback Austin Leyman ran for touchdowns in the loss. Lenape opened with a 48-21 win over Tottenville of Staten Island, N.Y. Senior linebacker Clyde Washington made 15 tackles for Lenape.
National Division
Seneca (0-1) at Cumberland Regional (0-1)
6 p.m. Friday
Cumberland opened with a 35-8 losss to Midle Townshio. Daveon Morris scored the Cumberland touchdown on a 14-yard run. Seneca opened with a 24-14 loss to Moorestown.
Interdivision
Hammonton (1-0) at Timber Creek (1-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Jaiden Abrams ran for 193 yards and three touchdowns as Hammonton opened the season with a 51-12 win over Oakcrest. Caleb Narty also excelled for Hammonton woth four carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Timber Creek sophomore quarterback Donovan Leary has completed 32 of 52 passes for 658 yards and seven touchdowns.
Wildwood (0-0) at Middle Township (1-0)
6 p.m. Friday (98.7 FM)
These schools last met in 2009 with Middle winning 40-6. Middle opened with a 35-8 win over Cumberland Regional last Friday. Quarterback Kenderson Cardaci threw for two touchdowns and ran for two scores. Wildwood finished 0-8 last season. The Warriors feature junior Greg Mitchell at running back and sophomore Ernie Troiano at quarterback.
Riverside (0-0) at Lower Cape May (0-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Lower Cape May opened with a 35-0 loss to Ocean City. Lower features junior quarterback Connor Eckel. Riverside finished 3-8 and lost to Lower 54-38 last season.
Buena Regional (0-1) at Haddon Township (1-0)
10:30 a.m. Saturday
Buena Regional will try to bounce back after the opening the season with a 35-0 loss at Gateway Regional last Friday. Haddon Township opened with a 30-6 win over Gloucester. Buena beat Haddon Township 40-0 last season.
SHORE CONFERENCE
National Division
Asbury Park (0-1) at Pinelands Regional (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Pinelands will play its frst true home game since 2017. The PIneands school and field were renovated in 2018-19. Outside linebacker Connor Harris leads the Pinelands defense. Absury Park opened the season with a 35-6 loss to Shore Regional.
Interdivision
Toms River North (1-0) at Southern Regional (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Toms River North is ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11. Senior running back Jarrod Pruitt ran for four touchdowns in a 45-14 win over Cherry Hill West. Colby Saxton made eight tackles as Southern opened with a 21-0 win over Nottingham.
Monmouth Regional (0-0 at Lacey Township (1-0)
6:30 p.m. Friday
Lacey plays its first game under its permanent lights. The Lions opened last week with a 14-6 win over Hamilton East. Justin Gorski carried 22 times for 89 yards in the win.
Lakewood (0-0) at Barnegat (0-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Barnegat opened wth a 23-14 loss to Pt. Pleasant Borough. Bengas quarterback Matt Vernieri threw for 122 yards and ran for two touchdowns in the loss.
