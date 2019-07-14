Authorities said a Pennsylvania woman faces charges of speeding and driving under the influence in Seaside Park and assaulting several arresting officers, biting one on the leg.
The Ocean County prosecutor’s office alleged 30-year-old Jessica Hayes of Bensalem drove more than twice the 35 mph speed limit in Island Beach State Park on Saturday. They said she then drove into Seaside Park, where she was found at a bank.
Prosecutors said she appeared intoxicated, and field sobriety tests were done.
They alleged when officers tried to arrest Hayes, she assaulted two Seaside Park officers and a state park police sergeant. Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the sergeant was bitten on the leg.
N.J. officers shoot, kill man with knife: Authorities said a police officer shot and killed a suspect while responding to a call about an armed man in Orange, Essex County.
The New Jersey attorney general’s office said officers in Orange were sent to Oakwood Towers shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday on a report of an altercation and a man with a knife.
Officers encountered the suspect, and during the encounter one of the officers fired. The man was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead.
Tenn. man dies from flesh-eating bacteria: A Tennessee man died this week after being infected with a flesh-eating bacteria during a trip to a Florida beach.
According to news reports, the man became ill shortly after returning from vacation in Destin Beach where he was visiting family for the Fourth of July.
Cheryl Wiygul, the man’s daughter, said the family discovered that a large sore had developed on her dad’s back once they had returned home, as well as red bumps on his arms and legs. The man died July 7, just 48 hours after his last swim in Florida.
Wiygul added that while her dad didn’t have any open cuts or wounds, he did have a compromised immune system due to cancer treatments and that may have put him at greater risk.
Remains of missing actor believed to be found: Remains found in a remote area of Oregon are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on television comedies such as “Seinfeld” and “Night Court.”
Levin, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass on July 8 by his son after he hadn’t heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
He owned an orange 2012 Fiat and was “almost always in the company of his fawn-colored pug dog, Boo Boo Bear,” Grants Pass public safety said in a news release last week seeking information about Levin’s whereabouts.
— Associated Press