MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County woman charged in the fatal beating and robbery of her grandmother and mother in their Ventnor high-rise condo is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Heather Barbera, 41, of Ventnor, is scheduled for a first appearance at 9 a.m. before Judge Bernard E. DeLury in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Barbera was extradited on Thursday to New Jersey from New York, where police said she fled after the double-homicide, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced. She is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon — a nightstick — for an unlawful purpose and robbery.
She was held in the Rose M. Singer Center, the women’s facility on Rikers Island, according to the jail. Police said she fled New Jersey after the July 8 killing at the Vassar Square Arms luxury condominiums at 4800 Boardwalk, and was arrested July 11 by officers from the New York Police Department.
Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at 10:25 a.m. inside a condo at the high-rise, Tyner said in a statement. Richard Rosen, 50, of Brooklyn, New York, said he found the bodies after he was unable to reach his sister and mother by phone.
For both victims, the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries and the manner of death was homicide, Tyner said.
Barbera confessed to killing Rosen and Gordon after her New York City arrest, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.
While in New York, Barbera made purchases using credit cards she stole from her mother and grandmother after she killed them, according to the report.