A woman accused of slapping three people in one of a series of apparently anti-Semitic attacks reported throughout New York during Hanukkah was charged Saturday with attempted assault as a hate crime, court records show.
Tiffany Harris, 30, was released without bail after her arraignment on the attempted assault charge and misdemeanor and lower-level charges, according to the records.
Man dies after beating in $1 Christmas Eve mugging: A 60-year-old man who was kicked and punched while defending his partner during a $1 mugging on Christmas Eve has died.
Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the Bronx hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the mugging early Tuesday, the New York Police Department said Saturday. Officers have released surveillance photos and videos in hopes of pinpointing suspects.
His partner, Byron Caceres, told the Daily News of New York that Fresnada suffered the fatal blows while trying to spare him and urging him to run to safety, which he did.
NYC homicide rate tops 300 for first time since 2016: New York City’s annual homicide total has surpassed 300 for the first time since 2016, fueled by pockets of gang violence, a pair of quadruple killings and an unusual number of bookkeeping adjustments.
Through Dec. 22, the city has tallied 311 homicides, compared with 290 at the same point last year.
Doctor charged in 25 deaths sues hospital for defamation: An Ohio doctor accused of ordering drug overdoses in the deaths of 25 hospital patients has sued his former employer for defamation, arguing he did nothing wrong and did not deviate from hospital policy on end-of-life care.
Dr. William Husel, who is accused of murder, filed the lawsuit Thursday in Franklin County against the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System and its parent organization, Trinity Health Corp.
“It would not be an exaggeration to state that Dr. Husel has suffered perhaps the most egregious case of defamation in Ohio’s recent history,” according to the lawsuit.
Two dead, seven shot in Texas music video ‘ambush’: Two men were killed and seven others were wounded by gunfire when a group filming a rap music video was “ambushed” near Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
The Harris County sheriff’s office said Saturday morning that 20-year-old Gonzalo Gonzalez and 22-year-old Jonathan Jimenez died at the scene Friday night. The sheriff’s office said the seven injured were taken to hospitals and ranged in age from 17 to 23.
The sheriff’s office said Saturday they did not know a motive or have any suspects.
— Associated Press
