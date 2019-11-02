For women, each day in county jails spent waiting for trial or serving a sentence includes moments of inequity simply because they are existing within an institution that was, historically, designed for and by men.
Pundits are predicting low turnout for Tuesday’s election in New Jersey, but thanks to new rules regarding mail-in ballots, that doesn’t mean it will be a simple election to process.
Atlantic City ranks near the top for New Jersey places most impacted by climate change. A warmer Earth, higher water levels and a lack of financial resources by the city and many of its residents all leave the city increasingly vulnerable. Join the conversation at ReinventingAC.com.
St. Joseph rallied to beat rival Holy Spirit 22-19 on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats (8-1) clinched the top seed in the state Non-Public II playoffs with the win.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard is much more interested in his current team than his old one. Howard, who spent the previous three seasons with Chicago, doesn’t have revenge on his mind heading into Sunday’s game against the Bears at Lincoln Financial Field.
The 23rd annual Pumpkin Run returned to Egg Harbor Township on Saturday after a short stay in Upper Township. Check out a gallery of photos from the car show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.