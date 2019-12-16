BeachcomberWomen's Club members entertained themselves at their Christmas Party on December 4th. Donna Piekarski, Judy Wall, Pat Turzanski, Winnie Galbraith and Danielle Smith lead the sing-a-long with Andrea Pelosi-DeCoons on guitar. Donna Piekarski, Judy Wall, Pat Turzanski, Andrea Pelosi De-Coons (on guitar), Winnie Galbraith and Danielle Smith

