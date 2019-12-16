The Women's Club of St. Thomas, in conjunction with the True Spirit Coalition, filled tote bags with pot holders, dish towels, paper towels, plastic and aluminum wrap, dish detergent, food storage containers, measuring cups and spoons, and Christmas candy. There were 75 bags filled and delivered to the Presbyterian Church for Christmas distribution through the coalition. 

And on Dec. 4, the Women's Club held a Christmas party at which entertainment was provided by club members. Donna Piekarski, Judy Wall, Pat Turzanski, Winnie Galbraith and Danielle Smith led a sing-a-long with Andrea Pelosi-DeCoons on guitar. 

