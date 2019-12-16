The Women's Club of St. Thomas, in conjunction with the True Spirit Coalition, filled tote bags with pot holders, dish towels, paper towels, plastic and aluminum wrap, dish detergent, food storage containers, measuring cups and spoons, and Christmas candy. There were 75 bags filled and delivered to the Presbyterian Church for Christmas distribution through the coalition.
And on Dec. 4, the Women's Club held a Christmas party at which entertainment was provided by club members. Donna Piekarski, Judy Wall, Pat Turzanski, Winnie Galbraith and Danielle Smith led a sing-a-long with Andrea Pelosi-DeCoons on guitar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.