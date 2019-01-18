Women's March set for Saturday
Thousands of women and supporters are expected to take to the Boardwalk on Saturday for the Atlantic City Women’s March. “There is so much history for women, the labor movement and civil rights movement right on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City," said senior march leadership adviser Estina Baker. Follow reporter Molly Bilinski for live tweets from the march and rally.
“I’m just thinking positively. That’s all I can do at this point,” said nightclub owner Ivan Kane. Kane's Royal Jelly Burlesque Nightclub is just one of the tenants left in the dark on who will be the primary owner of Ocean Resort Casino, after it was revealed the property would be changing hands.
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam left the scene of an early morning brawl outside a casino nightclub in his city-issued black Chevrolet Suburban, according to sources.
Who's on track to qualify for this season's Cape-Atlantic League basketball tournament? Eight high school teams make the field. The top two teams in each of the league’s three divisions automatically qualify, along with two wildcards. See which boys and girls teams are in contention.
All-breed dog show returns to the Wildwoods. Four-legged friends of all shapes and sizes will return to the Wildwoods Convention Center for four days of competition in the All-Breed Dog Show.
A Pleasantville High School teacher was arrested Friday as it was believed she had engaged in sexual relations with an 18-year-old student, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.