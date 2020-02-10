Alice Paul and suffragists in 1920

At the 1920 Republican Convention were suffragists, from left, Florence Kenyon Hayden Rector, Ohio, Mary Dubrow and Alice Paul. They hold a banner with a quote from Susan B. Anthony.

Sunday marked the centennial of New Jersey ratifying the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote when adopted by the nation Aug. 18, 1920. One hundred years later, N.J. women in politics feel optimistic about their election chances, but hurdles remain. 

Two former local residents had a night to rememberthey won Oscars for their contributions to Best Documentary winner "American Factory." We spoke to Julia Reichert and nephew Jeff Reichert last week about their Oscar excitement.

Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson, 61, is suffering from end-stage renal disease and needs a kidney transplant. His three children, who lost their mother, Linda, in January after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, have started a Facebook page and put up a billboard seeking a donor.

In the 16th season of Atlantic City Fashion Week, 200 models and 60 designers walked the runway at the Showboat Atlantic City hotel. The show is strategically inserted between New York’s fashion week, which began Feb. 3, and Philadelphia’s, set to begin Feb. 18. And check out their work here.

Atlantic City Car Show

Mike Fay, of Point Pleasant, buffs up one of his cars with Chris Cotto, of Clifton, at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The Atlantic City Auction & Car Show widened its reach this year, trying to attract younger visitors. It also hosted an Atlantic City Invitational Car Show that accepted a broad range of vehicles, including recent model cars tricked out by their — usually younger — owners into pieces of art. You can see dozens of the rides here.

