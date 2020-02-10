Sunday marked the centennial of New Jersey ratifying the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote when adopted by the nation Aug. 18, 1920. One hundred years later, N.J. women in politics feel optimistic about their election chances, but hurdles remain.
Two former local residents had a night to remember — they won Oscars for their contributions to Best Documentary winner "American Factory." We spoke to Julia Reichert and nephew Jeff Reichert last week about their Oscar excitement.
Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson, 61, is suffering from end-stage renal disease and needs a kidney transplant. His three children, who lost their mother, Linda, in January after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, have started a Facebook page and put up a billboard seeking a donor.
In the 16th season of Atlantic City Fashion Week, 200 models and 60 designers walked the runway at the Showboat Atlantic City hotel. The show is strategically inserted between New York’s fashion week, which began Feb. 3, and Philadelphia’s, set to begin Feb. 18. And check out their work here.
The Atlantic City Auction & Car Show widened its reach this year, trying to attract younger visitors. It also hosted an Atlantic City Invitational Car Show that accepted a broad range of vehicles, including recent model cars tricked out by their — usually younger — owners into pieces of art. You can see dozens of the rides here.
