Oct. 28
On the July 23 episode of Monday Night Raw, Stephanie McMahon made a historic announcement. On Oct. 28 in Long Island, New York, WWE was going to hold the first ever all-women's pay per view in the company's history.
WWE Evolution was a success, featuring exceptional matches like NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane submitting to Shayna Baszler, and the main event of Nikki Bella losing to Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.
But the show was stolen by SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who beat Charlotte Flair in a last man standing match. The two tore the house completely down, cementing Lynch officially as "The Man" in WWE.
That match should have been the main event, and WWE made up for it at TLC when Asuka faced Flair and Lynch in a TLC match.