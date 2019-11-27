The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 8, starting at Woodbine Elementary School. The group will head west to Washington, then north on Washington to Bryant, right onto Adams, then south on Adams to the Public Safety Building.
Trophies will be awarded to 1st and 2nd place fire/rescue decorated apparatus and marching unit, and everyone will receive a participant plaque.
Santa and Mayor William Pikolycky will partner to light the Christmas tree on the bike path. The evening then concludes at the Public Safety building , where refreshments will be served and trophies awarded.
