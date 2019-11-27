Woobine holiday parade winners

Students Joseph Young and Delilah Toro, representing the Woodbine Elementary School Marching Band, hold the first-place trophy for best marching unit, and Stefan Millard, with Boy Scouts of America Troop 77’s second-place trophy, are all smiles after the borough’s annual holiday parade in 2017. This year’s parade included seven fire companies, three emergency services units, nine floats, four marching units and costumed characters. Mayor William Pikolycky and Santa lit the holiday tree, the gazebo lights and the pavilion area during the route. Following the parade, the community was invited to the firehouse for cookies, candy canes, hot chocolate and the awarding of the trophies. Other winners were: best float — first place, Middle Township Chamber of Commerce; second place, Caprioni’s; best appearing fire company — first place, Dennisville Fire Company; second place, Leesburg Fire company; best appearing rescue — first place, Sea Isle City; second place, Belleplain.