Heidi Alliano, left, 51, of Cape May, and Antonietta Ruch, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, are enrolled in a medical assistant course at Atlantic Cape Community College. Alliano has a background in retail and property management, while Ruch worked in casinos.

Workforce programs filling need in Atlantic City job market: A number of the city's institutions put those out of work, or looking to learn something new, back in the workforce with a new skill set.

Rowan suicide struggles an issue across U.S. campuses: The suicide rate of college-age students nationally has risen for more than a decade. Three recent suicides and a number of attempted suicides at Rowan reflect that.

Democrat officials say Jeff Van Drew poised to switch parties: Democratic officials said Saturday U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, a vocally anti-impeachment Democrat, will join the Republican Party in the coming days following a Friday meeting with President Donald Trump — a move that would put a political chill on the Democrats’ expected vote to impeach Trump next week.

Jada Byers of St. Joseph is The Press football Player of the Year: He will be remembered as one of the best players in the Wildcats’ illustrious history.

Triumphs and tragedy in local sports in 2019: Weinberg: This year was chock-full of memorable accomplishments on the local sports landscape.

Feeling festive in A.C.: Check out photos from Saturday's Atlantic City Boardwalk Christmas parade.

In this file photo from December 8, 2018, Santa Claus is the big attraction during the annual Atlantic City Christmas Parade on the Boardwalk.

