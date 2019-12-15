Workforce programs filling need in Atlantic City job market: A number of the city's institutions put those out of work, or looking to learn something new, back in the workforce with a new skill set.
Rowan suicide struggles an issue across U.S. campuses: The suicide rate of college-age students nationally has risen for more than a decade. Three recent suicides and a number of attempted suicides at Rowan reflect that.
Democrat officials say Jeff Van Drew poised to switch parties: Democratic officials said Saturday U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, a vocally anti-impeachment Democrat, will join the Republican Party in the coming days following a Friday meeting with President Donald Trump — a move that would put a political chill on the Democrats’ expected vote to impeach Trump next week.
Jada Byers of St. Joseph is The Press football Player of the Year: He will be remembered as one of the best players in the Wildcats’ illustrious history.
Triumphs and tragedy in local sports in 2019: Weinberg: This year was chock-full of memorable accomplishments on the local sports landscape.
Feeling festive in A.C.: Check out photos from Saturday's Atlantic City Boardwalk Christmas parade.
