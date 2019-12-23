Even though the holidays can be a stressful time for retail employees, most enjoy the festive season and the smiles it brings to customers' faces.
A local fire department gave out 250 turkey dinners ahead of the holiday season as well as winter coats to kids in need.
Absegami and Cedar Creek high schools each received more than $4,000 in equipment to expand local robotics teams as well as to inspire future engineers.
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City will undergo a $1.8 million facade restoration project approved by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
The Eagles took command of the NFC East on Sunday with a big win over the Dallas Cowboys. A week next week at the New York Giants and the Eagles are in the playoffs. Check out the photo gallery and read what fans have to say about the win.
